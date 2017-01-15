Bengal Global Business Summit 2017: Arun Jaitley attending event irks party

The Bengal BJP has asked its national leadership to intervene after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accepted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation to her government’s flagship Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on January 20. In the past few weeks, the standoff between the BJP and Trinamool Congress has soured. The CBI had arrested two TMC leaders in connection with chit fund cases, and three BJP leaders have had cases slapped against them.

“We understand that the Finance Minister wants governments to keep functioning, but this is a unique situation and it makes no sense for him to come right now. The TMC government is arresting our leaders on made up charges,” said a BJP state committee member.

The third edition of the Summit will be a two-day affair and is likely to be inagurated by President Pranab Mukherjee. Jailtey had attended the last two summits and had even once shared the same stage with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had, at the time, alleged that he was involved in corruption as head of the Delhi cricket body.

“Like the 2016 summit, the Centre is once again deflating our criticism of TMC. Right now the situation is delicate. How can the minister come for an event like this when it appears that the state police will arrest Babul Supriyo and other senior party leaders?,” said the state-committee leader.

The two-day summit will have inaugural plenary and seminars on the opening day, state finance minister Amit Mitra today maintained. Parallel sectoral sessions on maritime, Inland Waterways, Transport & Civil Aviation, auto & auto ancillary, manufacturing in defence besides, sports goods manufacturing & SME vendor development will be held on the second day of the summit, officials added.