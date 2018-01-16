Bengal doesn’t believe in intimidation, invest here: Mamata Banerjee tells global investors

Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal has turned into an investment destination because of her government’s credentials. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta) Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal has turned into an investment destination because of her government’s credentials. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in presence of captains of industry and asked them to invest in Bengal saying the state does not believe in intimidation and discrimination. Asserting that the state will not deprive anyone, Banerjee said West Bengal has turned into an investment destination because of her government’s credentials.

Banerjee said, “I appreciate Maharashtra as it is the financial capital of India. But the state is exhausted now. Invest in other parts of the country and invest in Bengal as it has the potential. Bengal has a strategic location as it is the gateway for ASEAN countries and North East India. Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan are our bordering countries. There are a lot of opportunities. As Ambani ji said, Bengal is no. 1 state in terms of ease of doing business. Despite the misrule of 34 years, we are trying our best to take the state forward. There is no pressure, discrimination and intimidation here. There is only love and affection for business. I can assure one thing that Bengal will not deprive anyone. We love the unity of the country and we love tolerance.”

“Accountability, credibility, transparency, sincerity and punctuality are our credentials. I will request all of my industry captains and friends who have come from across the world to invest here as Bengal is now the investment destination. Bengal has the potential in agro-based industries, horticulture, power sector, port sector, transport sector, industry, IT sector, health sector, urban sector and even in education sector. Please consider Bengal as your home as we treat you as our family members. Bengal means business and we are serious and committed towards it,” Banerjee said while speaking at the fourth edition of BGBS at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

Banerjee also highlighted her government’s achievements after coming to power. “Our plan expenditure has increased by 3 times. Capital expenditure has increased by 7 times in the last six years. Our GDP has more than doubled in six years. We are among the top states in the country in terms of GDP. In Skill Development and MSME sectors, Bengal is number one. We have received the highest award for e-governance. Our e-taxation system has received award. We have created more than 81 lakh employment in the state in six years. In creation of rural employment, Bengal is number one in India. Before coming to power, man days lost due to strike was more than 70 lakh. Now, it is zero,” she said.

The chief minister also said, “We have received UN recognition for our Kanyashree Scheme which is aimed at empowering gild child.”

Banerjee government has been organising this annual flagship event since 2015 to attract investment for West Bengal. Industry captains Mukesh Ambani, L.N. Mittal, Sajjan Jindal, Sanjeev Goenka and others were present at the business summit. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari who was scheduled to attend the event, boycotted it to protest Trinamool Congress’ alleged attack on BJP workers in Kolkata over organising a motorbike rally.

Nine major countries have become partners for BGBS this year- Germany, UK, Italy, France, Poland, South Korea, Czech Republic and UAE. Countries such as China, South Korea, Poland, UK and Italy have sent their delegations to the Summit.

