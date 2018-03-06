Bengal CPM bats for broad Opposition front

This is in contrast to the draft political resolution that the party had adopted last month. This is in contrast to the draft political resolution that the party had adopted last month.

FOLLOWING ITS drubbing in the Tripura polls, the CPM, at its 25th West Bengal state conference on Monday, urged all anti-BJP and anti-Trinamool Congress forces to unite and “create the broadest possible platform to prevent attacks on democracy and secular fabric of the country”.

This is in contrast to the draft political resolution that the party had adopted last month. There, while the focus was on defeating BJP and its allies by rallying all secular and democratic forces, CPM had ruled out any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress. On Monday, however, the party passed a resolution that made no mention of Congress not being a part of such an anti-BJP force.

The four-day CPM state conference began in Kolkata on Monday. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former party general secretary Prakash Karat and politburo member Brinda Karat attended the meeting.

After the end of the conference, the resolution is likely to be sent to the CPM central committee for inclusion as an amendment to the draft political resolution, which will be taken up for discussion and final approval at the 22nd party congress in April.

At the inaugural session, Yechury emphasised on the need to form the broadest platform of secular and democratic forces. However, he did not mention Congress.

