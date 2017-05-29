Bengal Congress disapproves of Kerala Youth Congress protest

The Congress in West Bengal on Sunday disapproved of the way the Kerala Youth Congress protested against the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter and said their protest would be democratic. “We are against it,” Adhir Chowdhury, the state unit president, said, acknowledging though that the ban would put an adverse impact on the state’s leather industry. The activists of the Kerala Youth Congress were suspended from the party for public slaughter of a calf in Kannur district. Chowdhury said that the state Congress would organize a protest-rally against the policies of the central and the state government on July 12.

Chowdhury described Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both sides of a same coin, who neither respect democratic values nor the promises they had made before elections.

He said Banerjee claimed that in his recent meeting with Narendra Modi she discussed various issues affecting the the state, but if she were really serious she would not have missed several meetings of Niti Ayog.

