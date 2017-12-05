Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends support to Yashwant Sinha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her concern for BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and stated that she is sending party MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet him. Trinamool Congress chief stated that Sinha has her full support.

Senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Yaswant Sinha who went to Akola three days ago to participate in the Kapus Soyabean Dhan (cotton, soyabean, paddy) Parishad, had been “detained” by police near the Collectorate. He has, since then, sat on a dharna to press for the seven demands near the police station, despite being released.

“I am concerned about @YashwantSinha Ji former Union Finance Minister in jail. I am sending our MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet him. @YashwantSinha is fighting for the cause of farmers. He has our full support” Tweeted Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

I am concerned about @YashwantSinha Ji former Union Finance Minister in jail. I am sending our MP Dinesh Trivedi to meet him. @YashwantSinha is fighting for the cause of farmers. He has our full support — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 5, 2017

Sinha continued his agitation at Akola and stated that he will do so till the Maharashtra government accepts all his demands for the farmers in the state.

Sinha made seven demands including, compensation to cotton farmers for losses incurred due to pink bollworm infestation, action against seed companies manufacturing bogus Bt seeds, bank officials and administration should execute loan waivers by personally going to gram panchayats, 100 per cent compensation for crop losses to moong, udad and soyabean farmers, the uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pump sets, removal of unjust conditions from the gold mortgage waiver scheme of the State government for farmers and purchase of all farm produce at minimum support price by NAFED.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App