Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declares West Bardhaman as 23rd district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

A new West Bardhaman district was craved out of Bardhaman district by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today making it the 23rd district of the state.

“Every year, April 7 will be celebrated as the birthday of Paschim (West) Bardhaman district. The new district comprises Bardhaman Paschim, Asansol and Durgapur. People do not have to go to Kolkata for administrative work anymore,” Banerjee said addressing the inauguration programme of the new district. She also inaugrated a ‘Mishti (Sweet) hub in Burdwan district, famous for ‘langcha’ (sweet).

Speaking on various developmental programmes taken by her government, she said 44,500 flats under housing scheme are being built in subsidence affected areas on the new district. Besides 24 special need support units, 5 sick neo-natal care unit , 2 multi super-speciality hospitals would be built in Bardhaman district,” she said.

Banerjee announced that from now on state government will distribute free copies to children from classes 6 to 12.

