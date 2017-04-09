Bengal by-poll: 79.7 per cent turnout in Kanthi Dakshin

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An estimated 79.7 per cent polling was recorded in the Assembly by-poll in Kanthi Dakshin constituency in East Midnapore district till 5PM, a district election official said on Sunday. “Till 5 PM, 79.7 per cent voting was registered in Kanthi Dakshin Assembly constituency. Till now, no untoward incident reported has been reported,” the official said. Polling will end at 6 PM.

Over 2.5 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in this by-poll. Voters, a large number of them women, cast their vote in 258 booths spread across the constituency since the morning hours, braving heat and humidity. Five candidates are in the fray including Chandrima Bhattacharya of TMC, Sourindra Mohan Jana of BJP, Uttam Pradhan of CPI(M) and Nabakumar Nandi of Congress.

The by-election is being held after TMC MLA Dibyendu Adhikari’s election to the Lok Sabha from Tamluk seat.

