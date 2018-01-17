Bengal bussiness summit will create more than 20 lakh jobs: Mamata Banerjee

(From left) Laxmi Mittal, Mamata Banerjee, Mukesh Ambani and Amit Mitra at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) (From left) Laxmi Mittal, Mamata Banerjee, Mukesh Ambani and Amit Mitra at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal has received new investment proposals worth over Rs 2,19,000 crore through its two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) and it will create more than 20 lakh jobs in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday. Speaking at the concluding session of the business summit, Banerjee announced that about 110 MoUs were signed at the summit. She also said that Bengal has turned into an environment and political friendly state.

“So far we have received new investment proposals worth Rs 2,19, 925 crore. This figure might go up after investment proposals announced by the Adani Group in Bengal today. More than 20 lakh jobs will be generated from these investments,” she said.

She informed that out of 20 lakh jobs in the state, one lakh will be created by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited. “Yesterday Mukesh Ambani announced investment proposals. Because of Reliance’s investment, more than one lakh jobs will be created in telecom sector,” Banerjee said.

She informed that about 110 MoUs will be signed on Wednesday. “About 1,042 B2B meetings and about 40 B2G meetings were held in the business summit. Today various entities of the state will sign about 110 MoUs with its counterparts across the world,” she said. The chief minister also said that her government believes in performing than making big statements.

“Bengal is an environment and political-friendly state. We talk less and work more and Bengal is turning into ‘Best Bengal’. Many foreign countries have shown their interest to invest in Bengal. We will extend our full cooperation to industrialists,” Banerjee said. She also announced that her government will provide 5 acres of land each in Rajarhat to Jadavpur University and Calcutta University to set up their centre of excellence.

