Bengal BJP leader calls Mamata Banerjee ‘eunuch’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

A West Bengal BJP leader, Shyamapada Mondal, on Sunday described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “hijra” (eunuch) at a party meeting in Chandrakona, West Midnapore district, drawing criticism from several quarters, including his own party.

“I want to ask the Hindus and Muslims present here. Do Muslims have to prove that they are Muslims when they go to offer namaz at a mosque? Do Hindus have to prove that they are Hindus when they go to temples? Hindu society is ashamed to see Mamata offering namaz during Muslim festivals. Today, it is not clear whether she is a man or a woman. If anyone has seen a hijra in Banaras recently, then I will tell him that Mamata has turned into a hijra here,” Mondal, a district-level leader, said while addressing party workers.

While no immediate reaction was available from the ruling Trinamool Congress, Mondal’s remarks came under fire from several people, including those from the BJP, who slammed him for using derogatory language.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said Mondal would be cautioned. “It is advised that no one should use such words against a woman. This is not expected, and he will be cautioned,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now