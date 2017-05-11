Bengal BJP chief targets Barkati for warning Muslims

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) State BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday countered Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan mosque, Moulana Nurur Rehman Barkati, saying he had no right to decide who would chant “Jai Sri Ram” or “Allah hu Akbar”. He also targeted Barkati for warning Muslims against working for RSS and BJP.

“Who has given him the right to say such things? A person who does not get respect in his own community is saying such things against Muslims. Even committee members of Tipu Sultan mosque say he is doing politics with Muslims. He is saying these things because he gets backing from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Ghosh said.

Barkati had on Tuesday said that if any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP, they will be ousted from the Muslim community and beaten up. He also said those who chant “Jai Sri Ram” outside mosques are “hijras” (eunuchs).

