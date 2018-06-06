Bengal: After Abhishek Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari vows to make Malda ‘Opposition-free’

Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari

State Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he would make Malda Opposition-free, days after party MP Abhishek Banerjee vowed to do the same in Purulia. Speaking at a party programme in Malda College auditorium, which was organised to felicitate TMC candidates who won last month’s panchayat election, Adhikari said, “No one else will be here. Only three-tier panchayat members will stay here. Just wait and see.

Just like in Murshidabad, top-ranked public representatives (of Malda) will join our party. Some of them have already held talks with me in this regard. In parliamentary elections, TMC will get more than 55 per cent votes from two seats in Malda. Take my word for it. The Congress, CPM and BJP will sit together and decide who will come second.”

Adhikari is the TMC observer for Malda.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has slammed Adhikari’s remarks, saying, “They can do it (making the state Opposition-free) by force but not democratically. They lost the election in Purulia and that’s why they are killing our workers. We are throwing a challenge to them in a democratic manner. We are ready for a democratic battle.”

CPM MP Mohammad Salim said, “He is talking about buying public representatives. There was speculation that he would join BJP and he had met Amit Shah in Delhi to get away from central agency-monitored probes. So first he should make it clear which political party he belongs to.”

Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty said, “This is just an attempt to murder democracy in the state. This goes against the democratic set-up of the country. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to such politics.”

In Malda district, TMC won 70 per cent of panchayat seats.

