Bengal actor arrested for car crash that killed model

ACTOR VIKRAM Chatterjee was arrested in the early hours of Friday in connection with the car crash incident that killed model and actor Sonika Singh Chauhan in Kolkata on April 29. Vikram was arrested around 12.15 am from Rashbehari Avenue, a few metres from the spot where the accident took place. “On a tip-off, police officers intercepted a cab in which Vikram Chatterjee was travelling just before Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Avenue connector,” Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg told The Indian Express.

Police sources said that Vikram had gone to the mall to meet a friend. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. Vikram had reportedly tried to escape after seeing the police but was caught and taken to Tollygunge police station, they added. He was produced before Alipore court, which remanded him in police custody until July 10.

“Several eyewitnesses and evidence collected in all these days have proved that Vikram’s statements were not true. So we wanted him in custody to probe the incident properly,” an officer said.

The vehicle Vikram had been driving, a Toyota Corolla Altis, had crashed into a pavement on Rashbehari Avenue. He took Chauhan, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, to Ruby General Hospital, where she died. He had denied being inebriated at the time of the crash.

Police sources said they were waiting for proper evidence to prove that the “accident” was a deliberate act. Police also claimed they had been unable to contact Vikram for the past few days. Sources said Toyota officials had found out details about the speed of the car during the time of the accident through event data recorder (EDR). The report revealed that Vikram was driving at a very high speed, they added. The report also revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was being driven at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr and around 1.6 seconds before the mishap, no break was applied, as per the report.

Police said that the reports indicate that Vikram lost control. “The incident can be considered as a deliberate act. Hence, we had moved the court and it accepted our prayer,” an officer said.

