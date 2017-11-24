Benefits for sugarcane labourers: EPF regional office to hold meeting

The official added that the issue has been taken up after the recent protests held in the district by the farmers group seeking fair and remunerative price for sugarcane. The official added that the issue has been taken up after the recent protests held in the district by the farmers group seeking fair and remunerative price for sugarcane.

To provide the benefits of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to sugarcane labourers, the regional office of EPF in Solapur has called a meeting of the officials of sugar factories and the contractors involved in the industry on Friday. Officials from the regional EPF office in Solapur said sugarcane labourers are involved in the essential activity of sugar factories and work for at least six moths.

“Normally, the sugar factories entrust the responsibility to the mukadams (agents) and transporters for supplying the sugarcane from the field to the factory. It means the mukadams and transporters are acting as contractors for the factory and the sugarcane labourers can be given the benefits of the EPF,” said an official.

The official added that the issue has been taken up after the recent protests held in the district by the farmers group seeking fair and remunerative price for sugarcane. At present, the sugarcane labourers are the unorganised labourers and their details such as registration, working hours, wages are not available. In all, there are around 30 sugar factories and 140 contractors in Solapur district. On an average, around 3,000 sugarcane workers are required for one sugar factory for a season, said the official.

A senior EPF official said the sugarcane labourers can be given the EPF benefits on the lines of a judgment given by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the case of Orient Paper Mills vs Regional Provident Fund Commissioner. “The court held that the workers doing the work of loading and unloading of the Bamboo for the mill are the workers of the mill. The court observed that the nature of work carried out by the workers is an integral part of the mill. Similarly, the nature of the work carried out by sugarcane labourers is also an integral part of the sugar factories to start its activities,” explained the official.

“We will discuss with the officials from the sugar factories and contractors about the applicability of the EPF benefits to sugarcane laboures. After the meeting, we will decide further course of action,” said Hemant Tirpude, regional EPF commissioner of Solapur.

