Benefit of 5 per cent marks to be given to widow candidates: Manohar Lal Khattar

Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 700 was also being given to them for the education of two children below the age of 21 years, Khattar said. (File) Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 700 was also being given to them for the education of two children below the age of 21 years, Khattar said. (File)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said widows appearing for recruitment exams conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission would get a benefit of five per cent marks. This benefit would also be extended to aspirants who had lost their father before attaining the age of 15, he said.

Presently, this benefit is being given to anganwadi workers and helpers in the state. The chief minister also announced a decision of setting up a separate cell for widows in the Haryana State Commission for Women and increase their monthly pension from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 with effect from January 1 next year.

The pension would be increased to Rs 2,000 per month with effect from January 1, 2019, Khattar said at the 20th anniversary celebrations of Loomba Foundation in Gurugram. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, he appreciated the efforts made by the foundation for the welfare of widows, an official release said.

The monthly pension of Rs 1,600 was being given to about six lakh widows in the state. Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 700 was also being given to them for the education of two children below the age of 21 years, Khattar said.

The chief minister said a policy have been framed to provide jobs to dependents of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the last three years. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla, President of Loomba Foundation, Cherie Blair, its founder-chairman Lord Raj Loomba and other dignitaries were present at the event.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App