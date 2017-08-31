Top Stories: Mumbai building collapse kills 19, Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI scorer in 2017

Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

Mumbai building collapse: Death toll mounts to 19, CM announces ex-gratia of five lakhs for kin of those dead

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured after a ground plus six-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Thursday morning. At least 30 people have been rescued so far with dozens reported to be trapped under the rubble. Teams of the NDRF and the Fire Brigade are at the spot engaged in rescue operations. 90 NDRF personnel, dog squad, 10 fire tenders, two rescue vans and several ambulances are at the site of the collapse which has been categorised as a level III emergency by the fire brigade.

Former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto assassination case: Two senior cops sentenced to 17 years in jail, five acquitted; Pervez Musharraf declared absconder

In its verdict on the Benazir Bhutto assassination case, Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court on Thursday sentenced two senior police officers to 17 years in jail and declared former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf an absconder, reported by Pakistani media. The court also ordered the seizure of Musharraf’s property. Five other were acquitted in the case. Former two-time prime minister of Pakistan, Bhutto, 54, was killed in a gun and bombing attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 when she came out of a park after addressing an election rally.

Virat Kohli has become the highest ODI run scorer in 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI scorer in 2017, overtakes Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli has become the highest ODI run scorer in 2017 during his blitz against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. Earlier the top spot belonged to South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, who has 814 runs in 16 matches at an average of 58.14. Kohli has clinched the top spot after his 131 run knock to take his tally in the year to 907 runs during the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. Kohli has performed exceptionally well in the ODI format, scoring impressive knocks in the ICC Champions Trophy and ODI series against the West Indies and England. He has scored three centuries this year, which came against England in the home series, followed by the second one against the West Indies in July and third against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The child was apparently hit around 40 times in 2 minutes by his teacher in a Lucknow private school. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The child was apparently hit around 40 times in 2 minutes by his teacher in a Lucknow private school. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Shocking video: Lucknow schoolteacher BRUTALLY BEATS Class III student for not replying to roll call

Teachers need to be strict with students, no doubt, but this shocking incident from a school in Uttar Pradesh just shows how brutal teachers can be. A horrific video has surfaced online showing a teacher slapping a Class III student mercilessly for not replying to attendance call. She allegedly hit the child around 40 times in just 2 minutes, and can even be seen pushing the kid back. The video has now gone viral on social media with people sharing it on multiple platforms.

The IRNSS-1H spacecraft integrated with PSLV-C39 (Photo source: ISRO) The IRNSS-1H spacecraft integrated with PSLV-C39 (Photo source: ISRO)

What is IRNSS-1H series satellite?

The IRNSS-1H is India’s eighth navigation satellite which will be launched into an elliptical Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GSTO) on Thursday. The 1,425 kg-heavy satellite will join the NavIC constellation and will provide navigation services for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The satellite would serve as a back-up for IRNSS-1A, one of the seven satellites of the constellation whose three rubidium atomic clocks on board had stopped functioning. The IRNSS-1H is flexible and will therefore be easily compatible with the existing seven satellites in the orbit. The satellite carries two types of payloads – for navigation and ranging. Navigation service signals will be transmitted to users through the navigation payload whereas the ranging payload facilitates accurate determination of the range of the satellite. The IRNSS-1H is manufactured and owned by the ISRO.

Bollywood’s highest paid actors 2017: Bollywood’s highest paid actors 2017: Aamir Khan is at the fourth position with .5 million yearly earnings.

Bollywood’s highest paid actors 2017: Deepika Padukone beats Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

After Forbes list of world’s highest paid actors, now the magazine has come out with the list of Bollywood actors who are raking in more moolah in comparison to their contemporaries in the industry. And no prizes for guessing, it is Shah Rukh Khan who tops the list. The King Of Romance reigns the throne with yearly earnings of $38 million followed by Salman Khan’s $37 million. On the third position is Akshay Kumar who has earned $35.5 million in a year. However, the three stars topping the list comes as no surprise as a few days back they were placed in top ten in the list of highest paid actors globally. While Shah Rukh ranked number 8, Salman and Akshay followed at number 9 and 10, respectively.

Kangana Ranaut asks for an apology from Kangana Ranaut asks for an apology from Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut on feud with Hrithik Roshan: It’s just like a second death to me

Kangana Ranaut is back and is in her elements. Just a few days ahead of her next release, Simran, the Queen of Bollywood has declared a war with some stark statements about how she felt after being shown in a bad light by releasing her email conversations online. The actor makes it clear that the entire incident left her traumatised, both emotionally and mentally. And you must be living under the rocks if you don’t know the context of her comments. Kangana here is addressing her feud with Hrithik Roshan. The sassy Kangana appeared on Rajat Sharma’s popular TV show Aap Ki Adaalat recently. Before airing the episode, the makers of the show shared a teaser video of it which has started creating waves among the fans of both Hrithik and Kangana. In the 43 seconds video, Kangana tells the host Rajat Sharma to call Hrithik on the show and ask him each and every question. She says she never sent a notice, so it is him who is answerable for everything.

Chef trailer: Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan ’s film looks fun and appealing.

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan is struggling between work and love for his son. Watch video

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s next film Chef is out. Saif is seen struggling between his work and love for his son, played by Mumbai Boy Svar Kamble. Saif’s character in the film is trying everything to keep his son happy and spend some quality time together. Chef looks fun and appealing. Saif completely gets the skin of the character. He sets out on a father-son bonding trip and makes his son experience a variety of food and places. Chef definitely looks promising and seems to be well supported by other fun charterers too. The Saif Ali Khan starrer is the official remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit Chef, and it will be served hot on October 6.

