Benami land deals: Will fight the ‘fascist forces’, tweets Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File Photo)

Hitting out at the BJP for levelling baseless corruption allegations against him, RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took to Twitter on Tuesday to say he will fight the ‘fascist forces’. This comes days after he and his children, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti, were accused by the BJP of being involved in corrupt land deals. “I will continue to fight against fascist forces,” Lalu tweeted. “I am not scared of empty threats,” he added.

BJP में हिम्मत नही कि लालू की आवाज को दबा सके।लालू की आवाज दबाएंगे तो देशभर मे करोड़ो लालू खड़े हो जाएंगे।मै गीदड़ भभकी से डरने वाला नही हूं — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

अरे पढ़े-लिखे अनपढो,ये तो बताओ कौन से 22 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी हुई।BJP समर्थित मीडिया और उसके सहयोगी घटको (सरकारी तोतों) से लालू नही डरता। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Income Tax department conducted raids in 22 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Rewari in connection with alleged benami land deals. A team of nearly 100 officials were sent to search the premises of businessmen and real estate agents in connection with the deals. RJD MP P C Gupta’s son’s house was also raided.

“People and businessmen connected to the land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family are being searched. There are allegations of benami deals worth about Rs 1,000 crore and subsequent tax evasion,” a senior official had said.

In a press conference last week, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad made corruption allegations against Lalu and his family members. He had urged the Centre to initiate a CBI probe into alleged corrupt land deals. He alleged that Misa, a Rajya Sabha MP, had not disclosed these land assets in her election affidavit.

In response to Prasad’s allegations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back at the saffron party, saying it should substantiate its allegations with proof. “This is not an issue that falls in the domain of the state government nor in the company law of Bihar. If the BJP has documents, then it should take legal recourse to prove their accusations,” Nitish had said. RJD and Nitish’s JD(U) form the coalition government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are ministers in the government.

