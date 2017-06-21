Benami land deals: Misa Bharti quizzed by IT officials for 5 hours

Misa Bharti leaves from Income Tax office post questioning, after her property was attached by IT department(ANI Photo) Misa Bharti leaves from Income Tax office post questioning, after her property was attached by IT department(ANI Photo)

Days after her properties were seized, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Wednesday appeared before the Income Tax Department officials in connection with over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case, an official said. Bharti was quizzed for over five hours, the official said.

The IT Department had on Tuesday attached over 12 properties of Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and others under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988. The IT Department also attached two assets of Lalu Prasad’s kin in Delhi and several properties in Bihar after the department issued a provisional order under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988, that came into force on November 1 last year.

Earlier this month, Misa Bharti had skipped the department’s summons twice — on June 6 and 12. Her husband also skipped the summons on June 7 and 12.

The IT Department action came in the wake of the May 16 searches at 22 places in and around Delhi in connection with the alleged benami property deals involving RJD chief and his children Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti. Besides Lalu Prasad’s residence, IT officials carried out searches at the residence of party MP PC Gupta as well as several businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi and Haryana’s Gurugram and Rewari.

On May 22, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, allegedly linked to Bharti and others, from Delhi.

