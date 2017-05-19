Benami land deals: Lalu attacks BJP, says charges against him fabricated for political revenge

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lashing out at the BJP for levelling baseless allegations of corrupt land deals, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Friday it was an attempt to tarnish his image, as reported by NDTV. The veteran Bihar politician also said that the charges against him and his children over possessing benaami property worth crores of rupees have been fabricated to seek political revenge.

अचक डोले..कचक डोले..खैरा-पीपल कभी ना डोले (मतलब मुझे कोई डिगा नहीं सकता). अंगद की तरह पैर गाड़ के खड़ा हूँ।BJP को चैन से नहीं रहने दूँगा — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 19, 2017

मोदी सरकार रूपी लंका को भस्म कर दूँगा। ये झाँसो के राजा है। हमारे बाप-दादाओं को भी ये लोग गाली देते थे।समझ लो,मैं डरने वालों मे से नहीं हूँ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 19, 2017

छापा..छापा…छापा…छापा..छापा…किसका छापा? किसको छापा? छापा तो हम मारेंगे 2019 में। मैं दूसरों का हौसला डिगाता हूँ, मेरा कौन डिगाएगा? http://t.co/Mzbu5e2mqL — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 19, 2017

Earlier this week, the RJD supremo broke his silence on BJP’s allegations of corruption against him and his family when he said he will fight the ‘fascist’ forces, as reported by PTI. He had tweeted saying: “I am not scared of empty threats.”

READ: Benami land deals: Will fight the ‘fascist forces’, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

On the same day, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at 22 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Rewari in connection with alleged benami land deals. A senior official had told PTI that people and businessmen connected to the land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family were searched. RJD MP P C Gupta’s son’s house was also raided.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd