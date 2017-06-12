Benami land deal case: Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti skips I-T summons second time in a week

With regards to her appearance before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on Monday, it is reported that Misa Bharti cited personal reasons for not being present. (Express File Photo) With regards to her appearance before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on Monday, it is reported that Misa Bharti cited personal reasons for not being present. (Express File Photo)

For the second time in a week, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti on Monday skipped questioning by income tax officials in connection with the probe into an alleged Rs 1,000 crore benami land deal and tax evasion case, news agency PTI reported.

Subsequently, I-T department sleuths issued a second penalty show cause notice of Rs 10,000 to Bharti for non-compliance of summons. The I-T department, meanwhile, is considering giving her a third chance to appear for questioning. Earlier on June 6, Bharti had failed to appear before the investigator. Following this, the department issued a show cause notice and asked why a fine of Rs 10,000 should not be imposed on her.

Bharti, who was supposed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on Monday, is understood to have cited certain personal reasons for not being present. Meanwhile, her husband, Shailesh Kumar is scheduled to appear before the IO on Tuesday. He had skipped the questioning on June 7.

The I-T department, who are looking to question the couple to take the investigation forward, had conducted several search raids last month. On May 22, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, a chartered accountant allegedly linked with Misa Bharti, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Agrawal is believed to have aided illegal transactions with regards to Lalu Prasad’s kin.

Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar allegedly have links to Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited, a firm which is suspected to have entered into benami land deals. The I-T department is expected to charge the provisions of the Benami Transations Act 1988, in the case; under which a punishment of up to seven years in jail can be awarded.

