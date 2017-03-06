Benami assets case: Satyendar Jain contests I-T action, says his name ‘wrongly dragged’

Satyendra Jain (Source: Express Archive Photo By Amit Mera) Satyendra Jain (Source: Express Archive Photo By Amit Mera)

A DAY after the Income Tax department initiated action under the Benami Property Transactions Act against him, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said his name “has been wrongly dragged to create a false impression”. The I-T department has provisionally attached 123.16 bigha and 36.07 biswa land allegedly purchased by him. On Sunday, Jain issued a statement, “It has been wrongly and mischievously reported that I purchased some land in the name of some companies. I would like to set the record straight with regards to the investments I made before I decided to join public life in a conscious decision taken with the consent of my family.”

The Sunday Express had reported that as per the I-T department, the land was allegedly purchased in the benami names of M/s Info Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, M/s Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and M/s Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd. The initiating officer also attached shares of Indo Metal Impex, Akinchan Developers, Paryas Infosolutions and Mangalyatan Projects under the PBPT Act. The Indian Express had on Saturday contacted Jain but he had declined to respond.

“I am a professional architect with a practice of nearly 25 years, during the course of which I have designed numerous buildings in the country. During my practice days, I made investments of around Rs 51 lakh between the years 2007 and 2012,” Jain said on Sunday. “On July 21, 2013, I was given the AAP ticket to contest the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls from Shakur Basti. Within 10 days, (on July 31, 2013), I resigned from the boards of companies,” he added.