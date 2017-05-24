Benami assets case: IT dept summons Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband

The Income Tax department on Wednesday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a benami assets probe and tax evasion case, reported news agency PTI. The development follows the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, a chartered accountant, associated with a company linked to Bharti in connection with a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crore. The ED in a statement said Agrawal was “also associated with some transactions involving M/S Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd”.
The company linked to Bharti, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, was recently in the news for alleged tax evasion over land purchase in south-west Delhi. Reports claim close to two dozen other entities linked to the firm are also being investigated in a Rs 1,000 crore dubious land deals case. The IT department has conducted multiple raids in and around Delhi in connection with this.
ED said since Agrawal was “not cooperating” in the probe, he would be subjected to sustained interrogation once they obtain his custody. Agrawal was allegedly instrumental in providing illegal funds to launder money belonging to businessman brothers Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain. The agency has now expanded its probe and all of Agrawal’s dealings have been brought under the scanner.
“Agrawal has played a pivotal role in the transactions between Jain brothers and Ms Jagat Projects Limited. He is also associated with some transactions involving Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited,” ED said in a statement.
- May 24, 2017 at 6:28 pmThese backward cl Yadavs are more innovative than even Robert Vadra. We are talking 8000 crores! How can India be a poor country where even oppressed cl can have so much money. And the political party RJD was follower of socialist Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who told the a poor Indian family earns only about one fourth of a Rupee (three and half Aanas).Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:09 pmYes, Lalu P is real Indian pilitician & he deserve to collect this much ets. For what he has been be foo Bihar public throughout his life?Now it is duty of law to get back single penny from him and teach him a lesson.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:07 pmHang them without trial. Corrupts are supported by the media in IndiaReply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:06 pmGood development! This will really help MISA Bharti to inherit the mantle of Lalu Yadav in politics and become more famous than her sib s! Long Live Corruption!!!Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 5:57 pmMisa didi ke bare me sab galat baat kar rahe hain. Didi ne itna kaam kiya hai. Yeh Sab inko badnaam karne ke liye ho raha hai. Hum didi ke sath hainReply
- May 24, 2017 at 5:50 pmMisa Didi Durgaa kaa avtaar haii. Agaar Misa Didi ko taangg kiyaa tohh humm Yadav log Bhagwoo kii maeyy aagg lagaa daenggaeyReply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:11 pmEk dum sahi bole hain. I sasura saara corruption aur money laundering khali Jayalalita aur Chautala karege. Bihari logon ka isme bhagidari jaroori hai. Lalu Yadav aur unka parivar yahi kam kar raha hai. Ye saara paisa unhone gaibon ke bhalai ke liya amiron se luta hai!!Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 6:24 pmHambhi kisise kam nahi teri pichawade me aag lagadengyeReply
