Belief that defence expenditure is burden on state is a ‘myth’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat 

Army General Bipin Rawat during a press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Army General Bipin Rawat during a press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday sought to dispel myths surrounding defence expenditure, insisting that almost 35 percent of the defence budget goes in the nation-building process. “There is a belief that the defence expenditure is actually a burden on the state. They believe that whatever put in defence it is something that comes without any returns. I want to dispel that myth,” General Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Chief of Army Staff also dismissed the contention that the entire defence expenditure is being utilised only for maintaining the military. “Is entire Defence expenditure being utilized only for maintaining military? This is the second myth I wish to dispel. Almost 35% of our budget goes into nation-building,” he said, adding that the economy would flourish only if “you ensure security to that establishment that is going to be poured in your country.”

Explaining further, General Rawat said the development of infrastructure on borders would connect the people who live in far-flung areas with the mainland and that it will help in uniting the nation.

General Rawat also acknowledged the military might of China, pointing out that China ensured the rise of its military power along with its economic prowess. “Chinese have finally arrived. I can say that. They did not forget that military power should rise simultaneously with economy, that is why they stand strong today in the international world order, challenging the might of USA,” he observed.

He further went on to state that countries across the world have started looking up to India after the rise of China. “After that, the focus of international community shifted towards Indo-Pacific region. As China has risen, countries have started looking up to India to see whether we can also become a nation that can balance the rise of China. It is all because of China’s assertiveness,” he said.

With ANI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd