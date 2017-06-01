Belgian Malinois canines tracking poachers in Assam

Zorba and Bubbly are no ordinary canines as they are helping the security personnel in tracking poachers in three National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Assam.

Aaranyak’s dog squad, termed the K-9 dog squad, currently comprises two Belgium Malinois breeds but will be strengthened further with the induction of three more members later this year, the Scientific and Industrial Research organisation’s Secretary General Bibhab Kumar Talukdar told reporters here today.

“Three more Belgium Malinois dogs are being trained and will be inducted during the winter months when it will be dry as they find it difficult to operate during the monsoon months”, he added.

Among the two dogs currently used for tracking poachers, one is based in Guwahati and the other in Kaziranga.

“We have more than 30 success stories where the dogs have led the security personnel to the poachers or their homes and these have been found to be effective tools to deal with the grave problem of rhino poaching”.

The dogs were first deployed in 2011 and have since operated successfully in Kaziranga, Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Talukdar added.

