Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday at the start of his two-day state visit.

“We have something to offer to India’s leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with whom we already have a friendly relationship and I am sure that we will find our place in this beautiful and prosperous country,” Lukashenko said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lukashenko will meet on Tuesday to discuss various issues of mutual interest of both countries. Following the meeting, delegation-level talks will be held at the Hyderabad House.

Lukashenko, who arrived in New Delhi last night, during his two-day visit will also have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, science and technology and people to people exchanges. They are also likely to exchange views and assessments on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

A business forum and parallel meetings organised for the members of the large delegation accompanying President Lukashenko would also explore business opportunities and cooperation avenues. Lukashenko’s visit is seen to be significant as it taking place in a year when Belarus and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

