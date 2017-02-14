BEL unveils new weapon control system for MBT Arjun Mk II battle tank    

Main battle tank Arjun MK-II, the first indigenously designed and developed tank, also referred to as ‘Desert Ferrari’ for its excellent mobility, was also on display. The weaponry put on display by the Indian Army included T-90 tank ‘Bheeshma’, multi-launcher rocket system Smerch, Brahmos weapon system and transportable satellite terminals. Army tanks at the Republic Day Parade. (IE Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Main battle tank Arjun MK-II, the first indigenously designed and developed tank, also referred to as ‘Desert Ferrari’ for its excellent mobility, was also on display. The weaponry put on display by the Indian Army included T-90 tank ‘Bheeshma’, multi-launcher rocket system Smerch, Brahmos weapon system and transportable satellite terminals. Army tanks at the Republic Day Parade. (IE Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday unveiled a new Weapon Control system for 12.7 mm Gun of MBT Arjun Mk II battle tank, at Aero India 2017 air show. Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS)/Air Defence Weapon Station (ADWS) is an improvised version of the manually operated air defence gun, the Bengaluru-based Navratna PSU said.

It enables the soldier to aim and fire at aerial targets from the safe interiors of the battle tank, BEL said in a release, noting that, presently, the 12.7 mm guns of all tanks are manually operated.

RCWS integrated on MBT Mk II has successfully completed tank integration and firing trials in September 2015. RCWS has also been developed for use in Armed Repair and Recovery Vehicle (ARRV), it said.

It can also be mounted on hovercraft/fast moving boats for the Coast Guard, the release added.

The features of RCWS include, Remote Firing option, Automatic Cocking, DSP Based Brushless Drive Technology, 2 Axis Self-stabilised platform, Day Camera and Night Vision, Automated FCS and Ballistics corrections and Automatic Target Tracking.