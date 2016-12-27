Being dalit’s daughter is no licence for corruption: Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo)

Slamming Mayawati for linking the Enforcement Directorate action against BSP to her being a Dalit, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said her Dalit origin does not give her a “licence” to indulge in corruption and she should let the law take its own course. Paswan, a prominent Dalit face of the ruling BJP-led NDA, hit out at the former UP chief minster over alleged deposits of Rs 104 crore in BSP’s bank account following the note ban and said it was shocking that a party claiming to represent the most downtrodden sections of society has so much money.

WATCH | Opposition Parties Attack PM Modi Over Demonetisation

“My party LJP works for Dalits. We have six Lok Sabha members and the total money in LJP’s bank account is Rs 1,03,198. Being a daughter of a Dalit does not give you licence to indulge in corruption. She must let law take its course and let authorities probe her party’s account,” he told reporters.

Mocking Mayawati’s strident opposition to demonetisation since it was announced on November 8, the LJP president said it has now become clear “why likes of her and RJD chief Lalu Prasad” have been its most vocal critics.

“They were hit the hardest. That is why they are making so much of noise,” he said. Referring to deposits of Rs 1.43 crore in bank accounts of Mayawati’s brother, Paswan said she must come clean on the source of the money.

“Who is he? What is his source of income? Why is she afraid? She should let agencies probe all accounts and deposits,” he said. The disclosure of deposits in BSP’s bank account is not the end but only the first chapter and more details will come out soon, he said.

He also took potshots at joint programme by Congress, TMC, RJD and some other regional outfits against demonetisation. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is an ally of Congress and RJD, supports note ban and they are opposing it for political reasons, he said and dared these parties to withdraw support from Kumar’s government if they are serious in their opposition.