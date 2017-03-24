‘Being a yogi, CM doesn’t know difference between obscenity and family’

You termed the ‘anti-Romeo squads’ unconstitutional. Why?

It is against the fundamental rights of a citizen. There is a lot of difference between vulgarity or obscenity and a love affair or friendship. You are putting everything into one category… There have been instances of a youngster being stopped from going to a movie together, even brother and sister being stopped from walking together. How many years would you take India back? Are you saying a girl cannot have a boyfriend? The chief minister is a yogi, so he does not know the difference between obscenity and family relations.

What could this lead to?

This could spoil children’s future… Your party has been supported by youth who could turn against you; you are murdering the democracy that brought you to power.

If these moves are unpopular, why would a government take them?

I think it comes out of narrow-mindedness. It’s regressive too. It could be because some people in the Sangh or his own Hindu Yuva Vahini want it. They don’t want a girl and a boy to walk together even if they are siblings. I want to ask if this country has become Taliban.

The home minister said the focus of the BJP government in UP will be welfare for all.

There is always a difference between what they say and what they do. If you listen to the prime minister’s speeches during elections and after elections, there is a lot of difference. While the PM was speaking about Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas at the party office, Yogiji was targeting a particular community and castes.

You mentioned a crackdown on slaughterhouses, calling it a move against particular communities.

The government is defending its actions saying it was on their agenda. Were these the only issues on their agenda – anti Romeo squads and slaughterhouses? What about loan waiver for farmers? They promised power, roads and jobs.

