‘Beheading’ remark: Arrest warrant against Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev. (File) Baba Ramdev. (File)

A Rohtak court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against yoga guru Ramdev for his controversial “beheading” remark made in the city last year. The Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Rohtak (ACJM) Harish Goyal had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev and summons to him for his remarks “for intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace”.

However, after Ramdev failed to appear on both occasions, the court issued the arrest warrant on Wednesday.

Former Haryana home minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra, who is complainant in the matter and was present in the court on Wednesday, said the court had asked Rohtak SP to comply with the orders of non-bailable warrant against Ramdev.

Ramdev was summoned for his remark that he could “behead lakhs of people refusing to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ if he wasn’t bound by the law”. The comments were allegedly made when he was addressing a large gathering in Rohtak on April 3, 2016.

