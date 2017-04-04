Beheaded farmer’s body found near Indo-Bangla border

The beheaded body of a middle-aged farmer was found in a remote village about 20 meters from the Indo-Bangla border, the police said on Tuesday. East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, Davies N R Marak told media that the body was found last week from near the farmer’s betel nut field.

Since the entire stretch of the border is unfenced, villagers had suspected it was the handiwork of miscreants from Bangladesh but the matter was not reported to the authorities, the SP said. The farmer’s headless body was found on Saturday last and his severed head was found a few feet away from the body.

The villagers took the body back and as per the orders of the village chief, cremated it, he said. The village chief too had not informed the authorities about the incident or his orders to cremate the body.

