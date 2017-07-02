Begin road repairing, widening as per MPs’ proposals: Keshav Prasad Maurya to PWD

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File) Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to begin repairing and widening of roads as per proposals received from MPs in the state. He said the campaign to make the roads in the state pothole-free would continue and 6,260 km roads will be modified into national highways. “Roads on which there is a need to build bridges, as pointed out by Members of Parliament, will be given top priority. Complaints of roads having potholes, should be examined and resolved at the earliest,” Maurya said.

Once any proposal is being made, consent of people’s representative should also be taken,” he said.

“Rs 10,000 crore has been approved by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry for the state. Roads under the PWD, will be made pothole-free by October,” Maurya said.

The deputy chief minister also said that in the first 100 days of the Yogi Adityanath government, 74,000 km roads of the PWD have been made pothole-free.

“Efforts are on to make roads under other departments pothole-free,” he said.

