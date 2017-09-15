Before suicide, Mumbai pianist made calls to two friends abroad

BEFORE leaping to death from the 12th floor of a Bandra building on September 9, pianist Karan Joseph made calls to eight persons, six of which went unanswered. His last two calls, both international, made to a boy and a girl were eventually answered and lasted for 45 seconds and 58 seconds, respectively. Police are now waiting to record statements of these two friends, one of whom has flown into the country.

Their statements and a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory will be crucial to unravel the reasons behind Joseph’s alleged suicide, the police said. So far, based on the 11 statements recorded, including that of Karan’s family and friends, it has emerged that Karan was torn between two groups of friends, both of which did not get along with each other. As a result, Joseph was being ignored by some of his friends, police said.

Senior Inspector of Bandra police station Pandit Thakeray said that Joseph was friends with a musician, Rohan Mazumdar, and his circle of friends for the past four years. A month back, he had met Rishi Shah and had moved to his 12th floor rented house at Concorde Apartment in Bandra West from where he leaped to his death. Shah and Mazumdar did not get along. Shah, CEO of Crossbones Media which publishes the Rave magazine which features musicians, had put up an offensive Facebook post about Rohan which was later deleted. “Rishi had told Joseph to not hang out with Mazumdar. Mazumdar and his friends, on the other hand, asked Karan to be wary of Shah,” an officer said.

Thakeray said, “Some friends of Joseph had met in the early hours of September 9 in Bandra and Joseph had not been invited. Later, Joseph messaged a friend, Randolf, that he was ‘beaten’, which could mean mentally beaten. Randolf took Joseph to the party where he consumed alcohol.” An officer said that even when Joseph went there, he did not interact much with those present at the party. From there, he returned home around 7 am, where Rishi, his friend and a domestic help was present.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App