Before LoC trade resumes, anxiety at Chakkan Da Bagh

With cross-LoC trade via the Poonch-Rawalkote road expected to resume next week after remaining suspended for nearly four months, there is fear and anxiety at the Chakkan Da Bagh cossing in Poonch. The cross-border firing of July 10, which followed shelling from across the border on July 8 and 9, led to the suspension of trade and a bus service. Some of the shells had landed inside the premises of the trade centre.

At Chakkan Da Bagh, authorities have started building bunkers for the civil and police staff deployed the crossing.

“We have decided to construct one bunker each for the civil staff and police personnel posted there,” said Poonch Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmad Zargar.

