Before live-in partner, MP man says buried parents

Police are verifying the claims of Udayan Das. (File photo) Police are verifying the claims of Udayan Das. (File photo)

UDAYAN DAS, charged with killing his live-in partner and entombing the body in a concrete block topped by marble inside his house in Saketnagar locality of Bhopal, has now claimed that he killed his parents, too, and buried them in the garden of the family’s house in Raipur, the police said on Saturday. Das, 32, had earlier told the police that his mother Indrani, a retired state government employee, was based in New York, and his father, who retired from BHEL, had died a natural death a few years ago.

West Bengal police had arrested Das on Thursday on charges of murdering his live-in partner, Akanksha Sharma, who was from Bankura district of Bengal. The two reportedly started living together in Bhopal in July 2016. Her family members, who arrived from Bankura and performed the last rites in Bhopal, on Saturday said the couple had lied to them about moving to the US and instead came to Bhopal.

The police said Das has changed his statements several times, and despite being in their custody for nearly two days could not provide any evidence of his communication with his mother. Das had claimed that she was employed with UNICEF and posted in New York.

“He later claimed that he killed both his parents because they often scolded him and objected to all his moves. He said he buried their bodies six years back. We want to verify everything he is saying now,” SP (South) Siddharth Bahuguna told The Sunday Express.

Bahuguna said a team of police from Bhopal and Bankura will reach Raipur on Sunday to probe Das’s claims about murdering his parents.

Das reportedly also said that the Raipur house where he had buried his parents was sold off in 2013. A news channel claimed that a two-story house has come up after razing the old structure.

Bankura SP Sukhendu Hira said, “The court has granted us transit remand of six days so that the accused can be presented in a Bankura court. (But since) Bhopal police are doing their own investigation, it is uncertain when he will be brought (to Bankura).”

Das has changed his statements about killing Akansha Sharma, too. He had initially claimed to have strangled her in December-end, and later insisted that the murder took place five months ago.

According to the police, Das built the concrete structure himself, and it took the police hours to exhume Sharma’s body. Das has claimed that he killed Sharma because she had an affair with another man.

After her family lodged a complaint in Bankura in early January, the police traced the location of her phone in Bhopal’s Saketnagar. Das was using her phone even after her death, the police said.

(Inputs from ENS, Kolkata)