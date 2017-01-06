Before GMDA comes into play, EDC account shows Rs 1,934 crore deficit

Before the proposed Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) sees the light of day, the Haryana government has not only utilised the entire amount collected as External Development Charges (EDC) from colonisers and residents of Haryana’s Millennium City in the last 10 years, but its EDC account has also nosedived to show a deficit of Rs 1,934 crore.

EDC is one of the main sources of funds that has to be utilised by GMDA for Gurugram’s planned development after the authority comes into force. The state government is expected to bring the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Bill, 2016, before the next Assembly session. IAS officer V Umashankar has already been appointed officer on special duty for the proposed GMDA.

Gurugram has a population of over 16 lakh. From 2005 till September 2016, a total of Rs 14,343 crore as EDC has been collected from Gurugram. This information was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in an ongoing case recently. According to state govenment records, though the EDC account revealed a surplus of Rs 1,103 crore at the end of March 2016, the account went up to Rs 1,934 crore in the next six months.

The government records revealed that since 2005 till date, Rs 16,277 crore was incurred as expenditure on development works in Gurugram from the collected EDC. Out of the total collection, a sum of Rs 200 crore was spent on development of the Metro rail project.

However, the HC had earlier made it clear that the Metro project was not part of the EDC. The state government had appealed to the Supreme Court against that order. According to SS Prasad, additional chief secretary of the state town and country planning department, if the Supreme Court finally upholds the HCs decision, “amount spent towards Metro shall be adjusted and necessary credit shall be given to the colonisers”.

The state government has projected that the present water supply demand for Gurugram is 80 MGD (millions of gallons per day) and since it has 126 MGD water available, the supply is sufficient to cater to the requirement of Gurugram for the next five years.

The state has also planned six sewerage treatment plants for Gurugram by the end of 2031 with a total capacity of 655 million litres per day.