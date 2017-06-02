Before Ganesh Kumar, last year’s Bihar class 12 board ‘topper’ met the same fate

Asked what did he do in music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number. (Representational Image) Asked what did he do in music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number. (Representational Image)

Bihar class XII topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested on Friday on charges of forgery of documents after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled his result. He topped Class 12 boards in humanities stream. The latest development comes days after BSEB registered a police case against the 24-year-old after he struggled to answer basic questions posed by the media on music, the subject in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals. He was caught on the wrong foot after he was asked to play some instruments, and couldn’t play anything in tune. He also struggled to explain what is ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’, considered to be the basics of music. Kumar, who appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur’s Chhakhabib village, had secured 82.6 per cent marks.

What Happened Last Year

In a scam that tarnished the image of the state’s education system last year, Ruby Rai, a student of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district who topped in the arts category, suffered a similar fate after she failed to answer basic questions and went on to describe political science as prodigal science that taught cooking. Following the incident, the state government had ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the matter. Rai had accumulated a staggering 444 marks out of 500 in the humanities stream. However, on camera she didn’t even appear to know the number of subjects in her course.

Rai was sent to judicial custody after her arrest on June 25 last year in connection with the case. Subsequently, she was shifted from Beur jail to a remand home on grounds that she was a minor. This happened after a district court in Patna accepted that she was a minor on the basis of her matriculation certificate.

