Before culture fest, floodplain was in sordid state: AOL

The Yamuna floodplains on which the three-day World Culture Festival was held last year was in a “sordid state” prior to the event, the festival’s organiser, the Art Of Living (AOL) Foundation, told the National Green Tribunal, Thursday. “This was the state of the floodplains when it was handed over to us,” AOL counsel said, adding that subsequent findings of the expert panel were “erroneous”.

“It was more or less a sordid state of affairs,” counsel appearing for AOL, Nikhil Sakhardande, said, referring to an April, 2014 report prepared by an NGT-appointed principal committee. AOL said the report dated April 19, 2014, had maintained that social, cultural and religious activities were permitted at the site and thus the festival was allowed.

Sakhardande told a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that it was a “pre-requisite” for the seven-member expert panel to know about the status of the floodplains prior to the event, before concluding that the damage was caused because of the festival. “The zone under which the WCF event falls is identified to have wetlands,” said the AOL counsel, “But those fall outside the 24 hectares allocated to us. We are not concerned with those.” The hearing will continue on Friday.

