Eight alleged beef smugglers arrested in UP’s Etah

Eight people, who are allegedly involved in beef smuggling, have been arrested here and illegal arms besides one kg diazepam have been seized from their possession, police said on Thursday. During a vehicle checking drive in Jaithera kotwali area on Wednesday, police had tried to intercept their SUV when the accused opened fire on the police party and an encounter broke out between them, officials said.

Subsequently all the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and illegal arms, one kg diazepam (toxic drug) along with a cantor was seized from their SUV, police said.

Police claimed that during interrogation the accused have confessed to their involvement in beef smuggling and loot.

The arrested accused belong to Firozabad, Etawah and Farukkhabad districts, they said.