Beef up security for Kanwar Yatris: Delhi police

In the wake of terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory to its officers to step up security on routes being used by ‘kanwars’ to enter the national capital. Terrorists on Monday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The advisory, issued by the Special Cell, states that security should be stepped up at important and vulnerable places like crowded markets, malls, religious places, metro stations, etc. The security has been specifically beefed up in areas of north and northeast Delhi, from where Kanwars (devotees of lord Shiva) started arriving in the city.

“The national capital is always at the target of terror groups. With the Amarnath terror attack and the Kanwar yatra, the vigil has been heightened,” said a senior police officer. He added that the advisory has also been issued keeping in the mind that the Independence Day is round the corner.

