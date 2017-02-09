Beef seized in Thane, four arrested

Around 20 tonnes of beef being transported to Mumbai from Malegaon was seized here and four persons were arrested in this regard, police said. The beef, apparently meant to be exported to foreign countries, was seized from a truck which was intercepted at the Karegaon toll naka in Thane district last night, Kalwa police station inspector M A Patil said.

Four persons, including the truck driver, were arrested today in this connection, police said. A case under relevant sections of IPC and that of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act was registered, they said, adding that a probe was on in the matter.

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a ban on beef after enactment of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, banning the slaughter of bulls and bullocks, besides cows. As per the Act, the slaughter may attract a five-year jail term and Rs 10,000 fine and possession of meat of bull or bullock could lead to one-year jail and Rs 2,000 fine.