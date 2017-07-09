Beef not banned in Goa, tourists can have what they want: Tourism Minister

Ajgaonkar claimed that the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has no impact on the tourism sector. (Source: File photo/ PTI) Ajgaonkar claimed that the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has no impact on the tourism sector. (Source: File photo/ PTI)

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Sunday assured that tourists can eat whichever dish they want as beef was not banned in the state. Speaking at the Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata, Ajgaonkar claimed that the Centre’s notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has no impact on the tourism sector. “Beef is not banned in Goa. The tourists would get whatever they want to eat. They can eat whatever they like,” Ajgaonkar said. “In Goa, the Hindus, Muslims, Catholics are staying together for many years. An environment of communal harmony prevails there,” he added.

The minister also claimed that the tourism sector in Goa has had no hiccups after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the beginning of this month.

Ajgaonkar further added, “Security of tourists is our topmost priority. The central government has already provided us with Rs 100 crore for developing the tourism infrastructure. We are investing another Rs 50 crore for marketing and advertisement purpose.” “The tourism department has set up several toilets, changing rooms, bathrooms and other necessary facilities for the convenience of tourists,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd