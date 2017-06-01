Beef eating an ‘anti-humanity’ act, those consuming it bringing shame to nation, says RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar also said that cow milk is healthier than beef which makes one prone to diseases.. (File Photo) RSS leader Indresh Kumar also said that cow milk is healthier than beef which makes one prone to diseases.. (File Photo)

A senior RSS leader has said that consumption of beef is an “anti-humanity” act and that those who participate in ‘beef parties’ should change their ways as they are bringing shame to the nation, news agency PTI reported. “Those who are doing this (beef parties) are just a few among the population of 121 crore. They do not represent the opinion of the nation. Their act is against humanity and they should change their ways,” RSS leader Indresh Kumar said at a press conference in Jaipur. He added that by indulging in beef parties one was supporting ‘evilness’.

Kumar also said that cow milk is healthier than beef which makes one prone to diseases. “Cow milk is healthier than beef. Milk is medicine while beef makes you prone to diseases. People should understand this and should not eat beef,” Kumar said.

A PhD scholar from IIT Madras was on Tuesday attacked by a group of students belonging to ABVP, within the varsity campus after he took part in a beef festival organised there on Sunday night. The ‘beef fest’ was organised as a protest against the Centre’s decision to ban the trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. Nearly 50 students took part in the event.

