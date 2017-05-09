‘BEEF BIRYANI’ ROW: Hisar varsity says Mewat samples had ‘cow or oxen’ meat

Days after People for Animals (PFA), Haryana, chairman Naresh Kadyan filed a police complaint accusing government officials of going “slow” against biryani traders of Mewat, Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Monday clarified that the samples sent to the university belonged to “cow/oxen”. Kadyan alleges that “cows were slaughtered” for the biryani “without any permit”. “The meat of cow and oxen is referred to as beef. It means that all seven samples have been found beef-positive. The accused may be punished with up to seven years imprisonment for the offence,” said Kadyan.

Haryana Police, however, said that they would act on Kadyan’s complaint after receiving a formal report from the university. The biryani samples were collected from seven traders in 2016 on suspicion that they contained beef. On August 24, 2016, veterinary officials of the Animal Husbandry Department had sent the samples to the university. On September 6, 2016, the university had mentioned that “all seven samples are from cattle species”. However, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department wanted more clarity on the lab test results.

In a letter to the in-charge of Government Veterinary Hospital, Firozpur Jhirka (Mewat), on Monday, the university said: “…it is clarified that the term ‘cattle’ mentioned in this report refers to cow/oxen.” When contacted by The Indian Express, Dr Y Singh, head of university’s Department of Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology, confirmed that they had sent a clarification to the veterinary officials.

Soon after coming to know about the development, Kadyan, who has been pursuing the issue, said that now police should lodge an FIR without delay. On May 2, Kadyan had filed a police complaint with the CM window and the Firozepur Jhirka police station after accessing the September 2016 lab report “unofficially”. Kadyan had alleged that even after the university provided a report to a veterinary surgeon of Firozepur Jhirka, the surgeon did not hand it over to the police for action.

However, Kadyan now says that he will not insist on action against the veterinary surgeon as university has sent a clarification on Monday. Last week, SHO of Firozepur Jhirka Police police station, Shamsher Singh, had told The Indian Express that in the report “word cattle was mentioned and it may refer to other animals”. Firozepur Jhirka DSP Yadram said, “We have not received report of the university yet. We will lodge an FIR after receiving the same.”

However, Mewat’s Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry), Dr Narender Singh told The Indian Express that now their department has nothing to do with the matter. “On the request of police, we had deputed a veterinary surgeon during the collection of samples. And samples were sent to the university. Now, it is between the university and the police department to look into the matter further. The investigation officer of the police may directly approach the university for the lab reports.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now