Beef biryani row: Hisar university says Mewat samples from cow/oxen

Six days after People for Animal (PFA) chairman Naresh Kadyan filed a police complaint alleging government officials for going slow over Mewat biryani samples collected in 2016, Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Monday clarified that the samples sent to the university belonged to ‘cow/oxen’. The Haryana police now say that it would act on a complaint filed by Kadyan after receiving a formal report from the university. Kadyan alleges that the “cows were slaughtered to get beef biryani unlawfully without any permit.” “The meat of cow and oxen is referered as beef. It means that all seven samples have been found beef-positve. The accused may be punished with up to seven years imprisonment for the offence,” says Kadyan.

The biryani samples were collected from seven traders in 2016 suspecting that these were product of beef. On August 24, 2016, the officials of veterinary department had sent the samples to the university. On September 6, 2016, the university had mentioned that“all seven samples are from cattle species”. However, the veterinary department officials wanted more clarity on the lab test results. “ …it is clarified that the term ‘cattle’ mentioned in this report refers to cow/oxen,” mentioned the univeristy in a letter to the incharge of Govt Veterinary Hospital, Firozpur Jhirka, (Mewat) on Monday. When contacted by The Indian Express, Dr Y Singh, head of university’s Department of Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology, confirmed that they have sent a clarification to the veterinary officials.

Soon after coming to know about the development, Kadyan, who is pursuing the issue since long, said that now the police should lodge an FIR without any delay. On May 2, Kadyan had filed a police complaint to the CM window as well to the Firozepur Jhirka police station after accessing the September 2016 lab report ‘unofficially’. He accused the state government officials for going slow in taking action against the biryani traders. Kadyan had alleged that even after the university provided a report to a veterinary surgeon of Firozepur Jhirka, the surgeon did not handed it over to the police for action.

However, Kadyan now says that now they won’t insist for action against the Veterinary Surgeon as university has sent a clarification only on Monday. Last week, SHO of Firozepur Jhirka Police police station Shamsher Singh had told The Indian Express that there was no clarifty in the report, in which “the word cattle was mentioned and it may refer to other animals”. However, Kadyan has been insisting since beginning that the “cattle” refers to cow. Firozepur Jhirka’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yadram said, “We have not received report of the university yet. We will lodge an FIR after receiving the same.” Alleging negligence in handling the entire issue, Kadyan claimed that the samples of Biryani were carried out without Food and Safety Officer and health department officers whose presence is mandatory in such matters.

Kadyan is the same person who had recently claimed that the two suspects in recent attack on three men transporting buffaloes in Delhi were trained by him — and that he had been conducting such “training” since 2005, allegedly on instructions from Maneka Gandhi, now the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

What the Haryana law says?

The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 had made the cow slaughter punishable with rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Under the act, ‘cow’ includes bull, bullock and ox. ‘Beef’ means the flesh of the ‘cow’ in any form — including flesh that is packed in sealed containers, and which has been imported into the state.

