Beef ban in Goa: Will follow the law, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

WITH successive comments made by Subramanian Swamy and a VHP leader on enforcing beef ban on consumption in Goa, Manohar Parrikar, Goa CM finally broke his silence adding, “We believe in law. We will follow it. I cannot stop anyone as long as freedom of speech exists. As far as I am concerned, I am here to ensure law is followed, the law will be followed. This is my tenth statement on the same issue.”

He though said he doesn’t wish to respond specifically on someone’s comment. Earlier this month Subramanian Swamy in a television Interview had spoken of enforcing beef ban in Goa, which enjoys international tourists and atleast 40 per cent of its population consuming meat. The state government already has a Goa, Daman and Diu Prevention of cow slaughter 1978 Act which doesn’t allow slaughter of cow.

“The media seems to have a joyful enjoyment out of such statements. The person who makes such statements knows that he enjoys wide coverage. As far as I am concerned, right since 2012 we have taken a very clear stand.

The governments are there to ensure proper governance and therefore follow law absolutely as it is. Therefore if anyone tries to take law in their hands he will be dealt with,” he added. Speaking to reporters Parrikar also added he won’t be making a statement on this (beef issue) again, as he said,”

“We are very clear. Please record it this time so that you do not ask me again. Because someone else will make a statement… In this country, no one has stopped anyone from making a statement. If someone is vegetarian he will say I am vegetarian. if some one does not like a particular type of food he will say i do not like this type of food, it’s his individual choice. If in order to enforce his individual choice, whoever it is, I am not commenting on XYZ. There may be an X who is favourite with media, there may be some other person, who may say, though I am not with him and I am politically against him, still I follow the vegetarianism…or he may be vegan, he may be propagating non vegetarian food not to be eaten. That is his fundamental right. But if he takes law in his hands to enforce his thinking then we will have to act legally.”

On Sunday, VHP functionary Acharya Radha Krishna Manori speaking at a public event named Sankalp Sabha, called for complete ban on beef consumption in Goa. Stating he didn’t need the state government’s help in converting Goan’s food habits, he said the Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini will “awaken the Goans” the way they have been in rest of the country. Manori was speaking on VHP’s event on Ram Mandir, with the outfit calling for building the temple again.

While Parrikar didn’t take Manori’s name, but when asked if he will banned from entering the state, he replied, “The collector has been empowered to take action. They have banning Pramod Muthalik (of Ram Sena). Hee has been threatening to come here. The day someone else, an XYZ wants to come and do a hate campaign, we will do a similar thing. It is this govt which has banned Muthalik whereas congress government in Karnataka allows him freehold. You have to stress that point more.”

