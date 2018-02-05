Bee attack: Two killed, four injured in Tamil Nadu temple

Smoke from a fire lit for the ritual drifted towards a Banyan tree, where there was a big hive. Bees came out and attacked the devotees, seriously injuring six of them, police said. Smoke from a fire lit for the ritual drifted towards a Banyan tree, where there was a big hive. Bees came out and attacked the devotees, seriously injuring six of them, police said.

Two devotees were killed and four seriously injured after being stung by a swarm of bees at a temple in Jambai village, around 30 km from here, police said Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when some rituals were being performed prior to the building of a kitchen at the Muniappan temple. Many devotees had gathered for the ceremony, they said.

Smoke from a fire lit for the ritual drifted towards a Banyan tree, where there was a big hive. Bees came out and attacked the devotees, seriously injuring six of them, police said. The injured were hospitalised, but two men, aged 70 and 65, died last evening. The rituals were stopped after the incident, police said.

