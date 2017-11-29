Kin of dead woman injured in bee attack during burial in Tamil Nadu

Representational image Representational image

Grieving relatives of a dead octogenarian had a tough time bidding farewell to the departed soul, when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked them at the burial site here, prompting police and fire officials to intervene.

The bees appeared from nowhere and launched an attack on those who had converged there, forcing them to run for cover leaving behind the mortal remains of the 80 year-old woman near the burial pit, police said on Wednesday.

Officials at Thirumangalam Town Police Station said it was suspected that the smoke emanating from the incense sticks possibly brought by the relatives could have ‘irritated’ the bees that swarmed from nowehere, before stinging those around.

A police team from the station and Fire and Rescue services personnel immediately reached the spot, with the latter using fire torches to drive the insects away. Later, the deceased was buried, they said. A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident that occurred yesterday and were treated at a local hospital, they added.

An inspection of the nearby trees revealed that there were no beehives but it was suspected that the bees could have been possibly hiding in holes in tree trunks, police said.

