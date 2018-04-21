Kiran Bedi putting obstacles in implementing vital schemes, says CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor on a host of issues. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor on a host of issues. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with putting several obstacles in the implementation of vital schemes aimed at promoting well-being of people in the Union Territory. The Lt Governor had said instead of supplying rice to card-holders the government could credit the cash equivalent under direct benefit transfer scheme to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, he told reporters at Puducherry.

“When people themselves told the Lt Governor during her visit to a neighbouring village (Krimambakkam) recently that the government should supply rice only and made it clear they were not prepared to accept cash payment through banks, how can she take a different stand,” the Chief Minister said. He alleged that Bedi was only “bringing a bad name to the elected government by delaying implementation of the scheme and putting obstacles in implementing the rice scheme.”

“The decision to supply rice was taken by the elected government in keeping with the promises given to the people and none can obstruct implementation of the scheme,” he said. There was sufficient availability of funds for the scheme, the Chief Minister added.

Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lt” Governor on various issues, said Bedi should extend cooperation to the government in implementing the free rice scheme in letter and spirit. He said “all the present difficulties the government is facing would come to an end in the next six months and till then we have to remain calm.” Asked what he meant by ‘six months’, the Chief Minister refused to elaborate.

Narayanasamy has been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor on a host of issues. Bedi, who assumed office in May 2016, has been asserting that being the administrator of the UT, she had the powers over administrative matters. He also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “deliberately delaying implementation of the supreme court order directing the Centre to form Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulatory Committee.”

He announced that the ruling Congress, its alliance partner DMK and other parties including VCK, Left parties and New Justice Party would stage a human chain agitation here on April 23 to condemn the centre for “failing to form the CMB.” Narayanasamy expressed concern over the crimes occurring in Puducherry including preparation of fake ATM cards by a gang allegedly having international links to siphon off money from bank accounts.

