Beautification project for Brahmaputra riverfront mooted

A major beautification project along the Brahmaputra riverfront has been mooted by the Guwahati Smart City Development Agency Limited (GSCDAL), an official release said in Guwahati on Friday. Once implemented, the riverfront will have an esplanade for people to walk for recreational purpose with sitting provision, night illumination, facility for cycling, leisurely sightseeing and high-thrill rides by speedboats and jetties for sea planes to take off.

The proposed project has been designed by Tata Consultancy Services in partnership with a Netherlands-based firm after thorough hydrological study of the river, the release said. The agency office bearers made a presentation before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the proposed beautification project of the 5.2-km stretch of the Brahmaputra river from Rajbhawan to Kamakhya in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

The Chief Minister asked the agency to prepare the detailed project reflecting the cultural heritage of the state. “The Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati holds tremendous potential to boost tourism in the state. The beautification project should be aesthetically appealing and reflect the cultural heritage of Assam in its work,” he said.

Sonowal also asked GSCDAL to include provisions for prayer and festival plaza, perennial water channel along the bank and jetties for sea planes to take off in the project. He added that the beautification work should not disturb the normal course of the river. Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), who is also the Managing Director of GSCDAL, M Angamuthu while apprising the Chief Minister about the development of the initiative informed that a master plan for the project has already been prepared and survey and feasibility study have also been completed.

