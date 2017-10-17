Bear beaten to death by angry villagers in Odisha

“Though the incident of man-animal conflict was confirmed, we are inquiring into the incident,” divisional forest officer (DFO) (Ghumusara South), Bijay Ketan Acharya said. “Though the incident of man-animal conflict was confirmed, we are inquiring into the incident,” divisional forest officer (DFO) (Ghumusara South), Bijay Ketan Acharya said.

A wild bear was beaten to death by angry locals after the animal mauled to death a villager and injured two others near a forest in Ganjam district, a forest official said.

While Santosh Gouda of Bhurudapalli was killed by the adult female bear, his brother Kapilash Gouda and another man identified as Rabindra Mallick were seriously injured by the animal when they were going to the forest yesterday, the official said.

Angry over the incident, the enraged villagers rushed to the forest and beat the wild bear to death.

“Though the incident of man-animal conflict was confirmed, we are inquiring into the incident,” divisional forest officer (DFO) (Ghumusara South), Bijay Ketan Acharya said.

Forest officials from Gallery range and police personnel from Tarsingi police station rushed to the spot.

“Though tension prevailed in the village after the incident, the situation was now under control,” sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagara, Utkal Keshari Dash said.

Family members of the deceased would get compensation as per government provision, the DFO said.

The injured were initially admitted to the sub divisional hospital at Bhanjanagara. Later they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here in view of their serious condition, doctors attending on them said.

