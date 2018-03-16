Beant Singh assasination: Jagtar Singh Tara held guilty, quantum of punishment to be announced tomorrow

Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh. Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh.

A special court in Chandigarh found Jagtar Singh Tara guilty for assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh on Friday. The court will announce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

Beant Singh was killed in a bomb blast outside Punjab and Haryana secretariat on August 31, 1995. The blast had killed 17 others, including Punjab Police constable Dilawar Singh, who acted as a human bomb. Earlier, in January, Tara had submitted a letter of confession to the court, stating “I have no regret for the killing of Beant Singh”.

During the January hearing, Tara confessing his crime had said that Shaheed Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, was his inspiration to kill Beant. Tara also admitted that he purchased the car used for the assassination of Beant and has also said that they all waited for the best opportunity to assassinate Beant.

The counsel had stated that Tara took inspiration from Sikh history and tradition, which taught him not to bear injustice, and the circumstances at that time were intolerable when innocent Sikh youths were being brutally murdered. Earlier, Balwant Singh Rajoana was also convicted in the assasination case.

